A whole 12-track – DJ Cuppy reacts after being snubbed by Headies awards (Photo)

Nigerian singer and disc jockey, Florence Otedola AKA DJ Cuppy, has reacted to nominees of the much anticipated Headies Award for this year.

Recall that Headies Award released its nomination list for the 14th edition of the show, and top stars in the music industry were nominated with Wizkid leading the nomination list with seven nominations while the likes of Davido and Burna Boy followed had six and five nominations respectively.

See also: Malivelihood gifts his wife Deola Smart a Porsche Cayenne at their traditional wedding (photos/Video)

After she didn’t get nominated, DJ Cuppy took to her official Twitter account to react.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner noted that she got snubbed by the Headies Award organizers despite releasing a 12 tracks album that was well received by fans and lovers of good music as she added photos of her crying.

She tweeted: