‘Abuse is abuse whichever way, and it is wrong in all levels’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson blows hot

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson took to Instagram to address the issue of Abuse and how it is wrong in all levels.

According to the mother of 4, no one deserves to be abused either physically, emotionally or mentally.

Speaking further, the 36 year old mentioned that nothing can justify abuse. Mercy however prayed to God to give people the strength to move on from an abusive relationship at the right time.

In her words;

“Abuse could be physical,emotional or mental..(abuse is abuse whichever way) .And it is wrong on all levels… don’t judge choices without understanding reasons….you may think you understand but you dont… May God give us the strength to know what is right and wrong….plus when to say it is enough”