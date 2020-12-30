Bobrisky goes emotional as Tacha calls him ‘nice woman’

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky got emotional following a statement by reality star Tacha hailing him as one of the nicest women she knows.

Tacha had on Tuesday via Instagram praised her bosom friend as she advised fans to pray for friends like Bobrisky.

“You might not like @bobrisky222 ohh, But when you’re praying for a friend pray for a friend like @bobrisky222 !!

“one of the nicest women I know!! love you, Tacha wrote.

See also: ‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Bobrisky in reaction said “@symply_tacha don’t make me cry, love.

Bobrisky was a huge fan of Tacha when she was a housemate in the Big brother house before she got disqualified. Since then, both celebrities have been good friends.