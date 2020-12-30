TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Burna Boy and Davido allegedly clash at Ghanaian nightclub…

“Nengi has been 23 since 2013” – Man who attended the same…

Bobrisky goes emotional as Tacha calls him ‘nice woman’

Entertainment
By OluA

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky got emotional following a statement by reality star Tacha hailing him as one of the nicest women she knows.

Tacha had on Tuesday via Instagram praised her bosom friend as she advised fans to pray for friends like Bobrisky.

“You might not like @bobrisky222 ohh, But when you’re praying for a friend pray for a friend like @bobrisky222 !!

READ ALSO

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ –…

Yahoo boys & politicians have spoilt our girls –…

“one of the nicest women I know!! love you, Tacha wrote.

See also: ‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Bobrisky in reaction said “@symply_tacha don’t make me cry, love.

Bobrisky was a huge fan of Tacha when she was a housemate in the Big brother house before she got disqualified. Since then, both celebrities have been good friends.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off Female…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’ award, but…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky goes emotional as Tacha calls him ‘nice woman’

I will hunt you down if you falsely accuse any of my sons of rape – Omoni…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Chioma Spotted Without Her Engagement Ring For The First Time Amidst Fight With…

Watch as Ada Ameh hails Teni for visiting the actress’ hometown in Benue…

Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama, Sandra, pens down appreciation post to him after he…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More