“Broke men shouldn’t date” – Ifu Ennada says as she writes open letter to her future husband

Ifu Ennada has taken to her Instastories to state that broke men shouldn’t date women.

She made this revelation after writing an open letter to her future husband, promising to be an asset to him.

She said she goes above and beyond for people she doesn’t love, how much more someone she cares about.

She added that the man she’ll marry can never suffer because she’ll constantly build him and make sure he has all he needs to thrive.

In a final slide, she said it’s broke men sending her direct messages after her note to her future husband, and she told them they have no business looking for relationships.

She wrote: “Broke men shouldn’t date.

“It’s the broke men in my DM that are making me laugh presently.

“See my posts on relationship are never an open call for applicants.

“But if you must seek a relationship with any lady like me, make sure you have something going for you.

“When I was broke, I wasn’t looking for a relationship. Building yourself should come before actively chasing a lady that’s ‘trying for herself’.

“This goes for women too. Build yourself and you can choose the type of people you want to date.”