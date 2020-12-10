TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence…

More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are reportedly “very Into” each other and have become ‘inseparable’

Love and RelationshipEntertainment
By OluA

Nigerian top producer, Don Jazzy could be in for a big heartbreak as a new report has claimed his crush and international artiste, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are “very Into” each other and have become ‘inseparable.’

Recall that Don Jazzy a few weeks had taken to social media to react as he said nobody checked on him.

See also: Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught up in dating rumours

READ ALSO

I’m happy even without marriage and children, I feel…

‘I love you always’ – Tiwa Savage publicly…

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the latest celebrity couple in town and their relationship is reportedly going strong.

The longtime friends, both 32, have been spotted out together on several occasions, taking nighttime strolls around New York City and enjoying dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn throughout the end of November and early December.

Sources are now claiming that the two are very much into each other and have become ‘inseparable’ since they kicked off their romance this summer.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna Boy’s…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Choose your vanity wisely – Mr P reacts to follower who tried to preach…

“Broke men shouldn’t date” – Ifu Ennada says as she…

More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are reportedly “very…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

MOBO Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act (Full List)

BBNaija’s Laycon remembers dad 3 years after death

Wizkid wins Best African Act at the 2020 MOBO Awards

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More