More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are reportedly “very Into” each other and have become ‘inseparable’

Nigerian top producer, Don Jazzy could be in for a big heartbreak as a new report has claimed his crush and international artiste, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are “very Into” each other and have become ‘inseparable.’

Recall that Don Jazzy a few weeks had taken to social media to react as he said nobody checked on him.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the latest celebrity couple in town and their relationship is reportedly going strong.

The longtime friends, both 32, have been spotted out together on several occasions, taking nighttime strolls around New York City and enjoying dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn throughout the end of November and early December.

Sources are now claiming that the two are very much into each other and have become ‘inseparable’ since they kicked off their romance this summer.

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks,” a source tells PEOPLE of the couple in this week’s issue, on newsstands Friday. “It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”