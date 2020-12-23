Check out what happened when Timini Egbuson tried to kiss Toke Makinwa (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By OluA

Media personnel, Toke Makinwa was recently spotted with Nollywood lover boy, Timini Egbuson.

In the viral video, the media personality and Timini were all spotted in a cozy position as they faced each other.

Timini in an attempt to make romantic advances on Toke Makinwa got shunned as she stopped him when he tried to kiss her.

Toke Makinwa is well known for her advises when it comes to relationships. She uses her platform to advise others to prevent them from being involved in the situations they are not comfortable with.

She recently appeared on Yahoo Financial List of Entrepreneurs to follow in 2020 (Photos)

