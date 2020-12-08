Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Sensational singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is in sorrow presently over the loss of one of his close associate.

Reports has it that the 28 year old has lost his bodyguard, Teejey of 6years to the cold hands of death.

The sad news was shared by lawyer Prince, who shared a photo of the late body guard with the caption, “a soldier like no other”.

Another of the crew member, Isreal also shared a photo of Teejay and Davido via his social media handle, Isreal wrote;

”Rest in peace Teejay, Oga’s personal body guard of six years ”

Davido also took to his Instagram page to share a black photo on his story, signifying that he’s currently mourning his late body guard.

Fans and well wishers have taken to the comment section of the late body guard on Instagram, to pour out their sadness over his death.

 

Via Instagram
