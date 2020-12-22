Diddy gifts mum N380m ($1m), brand new Bentley for her 80th birthday (Photos/Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


American musician and producer, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has gifted his mom, Janice the sum of $1million l and a brand new Bentley in celebration of her 80th birthday.

The 51-year-old rapper, expressed the love he has for his mum as he presented her with the cheque in front of guests at a lavish dinner in Los Angeles on Monday.

Diddy then led Janice outside where a brand new Bentley was parked on the driveway waiting for her, as their friends gathered around to watch.

One guest stood who watched in amazement as the luxury vehicle was gifted could be heard shouting: ‘‘She’s got a new Bentley and a mili in her left hand!”

The octogenarian appeared overwhelmed by the presents as she covered her face and fought back tears in a clip captioned: When you give you mom a $1million check for her birthday [heart] @diddy.

Watch below:

 

