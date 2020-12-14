‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those accusing her of sleeping with men for money

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
nkechi-blessing

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Nkechi Blessing took to her Instastory to blast those accusing her of sleeping with different men for money.

According to Nkechi, these people are unfortunate and they are spitting trash. The curvy actress also asked sarcastically if they have boil underneath that is not making them also sleep for money like she does.

In her words;

“She’s a prostitute, she does runs, she sleeps around Yen Yen Yen.. My sister boil they your own p8ssy? Oloriburuku”

See how some social media users are reacting to this;

@onyxgodwin wrote “I tire. If it’s easy they should do too.”

@iamboborazzi007 wrote “The way this country dey now self if I be woman I go sleep around for money if I no get any supporting system..”

@princedaniel.john wrote “Meaning that’s what you do for a living anyways thanks for telling us how much do you charge?”

Via Instagram
