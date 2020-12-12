Don Jazzy commences three days dry fasting, begs fans to comply (Video)

Nigerian A-list producer and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy has revealed plans to commence three days dry fasting as he urged fans to comply for him to undergo the fasting smoothly.

Recall that Theinfong earlier reported how Don Jazzy reacted to an allegations made by a female fan chasing clout on social media that he sent her N5m to buy a car.

Well, the music producer in a latest statement has disclosed he would be commencing three days dry fasting and would love all fans and followers who are used to sending him food to put an end to it during the period.

He noted that their compliance will ensure that the dry fasting is done in the appropriate way.

