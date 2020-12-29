Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Nollywood veteran actress, Genevieve Nnaji has shared a lovely video of herself dancing and twisting her body beside a pool.

The beautiful actress is amongst the celebs who have enjoyed this Christmas very well, as she also shared a video of herself about to enjoy a barbecue.

Before that, she shared a video of herself dancing her heart out on Christmas day, the beautiful actress and entrepreneur have really enjoyed this Christmas.

Genevieve is one of the few actress whose fans have genuine admiration for and they never stop getting amazed by her photos and videos as she seldom drops them.

Watch the video below: