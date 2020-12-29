I can cook – Reactions as Tekno advertises for the vacancy of a cook with six figure salary per month

Popular Nigerian singer, Tekno, recently took to his Twitter handle to advertise for the vacancy of a cook.

On Monday, December 28, Tekno following the announcement revealed that he would pay the cook a mouth-watering salary of $800 (N303,600.00) per month.

When the singer first tweeted about his need for the service, not many took him seriously as the said post had few engagements with just a little over 800 likes.

However, when he revealed in another tweet how much he will be paying per month, many rushed to his comment section to vie for the job.

Below was his initial tweet: