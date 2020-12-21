I’m ready to return to acting – Ernest Asuzu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


NollywoodNews
By OluA

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has said he is ready to return to acting.

Ernest disclosed this in an interview with Premium Times published on Sunday.

He said he released a 7-track album The Truth to announce his return to acting.

“Yes, I am and that’s why I recently launched a 7-track album titled, The Truth. Yes, I am back, better, and stronger. I miss going to movie locations, my colleagues, and the financial benefits of my job.

“If I wasn’t an actor, I would have been a pastor. I have plans to set up a church in the nearest future,” he said.

He also said it hurt for people to assume he was mad and dead.

“I was rumoured dead, some people said I was mad; that I was a never-do-well. It hurts badly. I don’t know what they want to achieve by wishing me ill. Some said my ex was behind my problems but I honestly do not know and I have not asked her,” he said.

In January a video of the actor pleading for alms went viral on social media.

In February, the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) announced it was making plans to help Ernest get back on his feet.

President of the guild, Emeka Rollas, said, “Other AGN members have begun to respond to the directives of the association toward assisting Asuzu. Ernest Asuzu is one of us. I have always identified with him since he developed stroke until there was a break in communication between them, but thank God that we have reconnected.”

