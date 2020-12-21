Woman celebrates as her husband marries a second wife

A Muslim woman identified as Safa has expressed happiness and excitement after her husband married a second wife.

Safa in a post via her Twitter handle on Saturday, December 19 shared the good news, praying for Allah’s protection for her family.

She wrote:

“I have a co-wife y’all!!!!! I’m more excited than my husband. May Allah grant us tawfiq and protect us from jealousy and the evil eye. Ameeen”

Many Twitter users praised her for accepting her new co-wife.

The tweet also drew some criticisms. A Twitter user, Vivian Akinosoye said that the life of the woman’s children can never be the same after the second marriage.

Safa responded, saying, “Our children are just fine. This is the way their Lord decreed for it to happen. May Allah guide you. Ameen.”

To the man who said that polygamy is a criminal offence in America, Safa told him to respectfully go to hell.

“By wanting for your sister what you would want for yourself. By taking pride in sisterhood and unity. By placing my Trust in Allah (Subhanahu wa ta a’la)”, she added.