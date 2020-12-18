Korede Bello surprises his manager of 10-years with a brand new car to celebrate his birthday (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian singer and songwriter, Korede Bello has bought his manager of 10-years, Casper, a brand new car to celebrate his birthday.

According to the reports, the singer surprised his manager by handing him the keys to a brand new 2016 Lexus ES during his birthday celebration with friends and family yesterday.

Korede Bello is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He signed a record deal with Mavin Records in 2014. Bello is best known for his hit single “Godwin”, a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.

He won the Headies Award for Best Pop Single in 2015.

