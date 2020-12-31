TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively…

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him…

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s…

Davido’s brother, Wale and lawyer, Prince spotted partying…

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but returned home with a different phone

Entertainment
By OluA

A Nigerian lady recently took to Twitter to recount how she became a victim of the traders at Computer Village in Ikeja.

Initially, the lady took to Twitter to reveal that her uncle brought back multiple iPhone11 Pro Max phones and she’s looking for buyers.

Apparently she couldn’t make sales online and she went to Computer Village with one of the phones, but got confused after she got home with the phone and she found out it had been switched with a different phone.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

DJ cuppy shows off 3 iPhone 12 Pro Max she got as late…

In her initial tweet, she asked Twitter users to help her retweet the phone photos as she revealed she was selling an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

See also: Glory to God – Actor, Odunlade Adekola says as he celebrates 44th birthday (Photo)

Few hours later she revealed she was scammed at computer village on Lagos.

She tweeted: “I have always heard of the infamous computer village. I visited that demonic coven of the most hideous criminals in Lagos today. I went with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is what I got back. I can’t even explain how.”

She also said she was so sure she left with the phone but don’t understand how she was duped.

“I was sure I left there with the phone, I don’t understand where the illusion came in. That place is just the devil’s workshop.” She added.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

Reactions as Mercy Aigbe reveals her real age

Drama At Wedding As Bride’s Wig Falls Off After Groom Agressively Kisses Her

Singer, Chike searches for mystery lady who danced with him during a show

Genevieve Nnaji wows fans with her amazing dancing skills (Video)

Toyin Abraham allegedly pregnant with her second child

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I received the mercies of God – Actor Femi Adebayo says as he celebrates…

Lady finds out online her boyfriend had married someone else hours after they…

Lady recounts how she took iPhone11 Pro Max to sell in Computer village but…

Glory to God – Actor, Odunlade Adekola says as he celebrates 44th birthday…

Funke Akindele’s ‘Omo Ghetto (the saga)’ earns 124 million naira in first week

Man seeks help on how to reverse the curses placed on his head from multiple…

9ice, his Wife, Olasunkanmi and daughter on vacation in Dubai (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More