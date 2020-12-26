TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels…

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party…

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr…

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her…

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer,…

Nollywood actress, Linda Ejiofor finally unveils her baby’s…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son…

Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first Christmas with their daughter (Photos)

Entertainment
By OluA

Nigerian singers and songwriters, Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter, Adejare who was born this year, and the couple took to Instagram to share pictures they snapped with her.

The family rocked a similar pyjamas to celebrate the day.

Adekunle Gold wrote on the photo he shared:

READ ALSO

Tiwa Savage shares adorable Christmas themed Photos with…

20 year old Regina Daniels lectures her followers on the…

“Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos.
#DejasFirstChristmas
#FirstChristmasAsSomeonesFather
#TheseGirlsGotHardGuyDoingAnco”

See also: Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son Jamil in Dubai

In the picture Simi shared on her Instagram handle, Adejare can be seen playing with her daddy’s head. Simi wrote on the photo:

“On one fateful day
We sef go buy pyjamas
So me and my family could say
Have a Merry, merry, merry Christmas
#DéjàsFirstChristmas #MyFirstAsAMommi #CelebratingJesus”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady who hailed her husband for buying one chicken for christmas gets massive…

It does not feel like Christmas yet – Regina Daniels laments

Watch as Bobrisky sprays cash on Tacha at her 25th birthday party (Video)

Regina Daniels celebrates first Christmas as mother

‘Detective’ Temi Otedola flies to Ghana to meet Mr Eazi over missing…

Actress, Funke Akindele talks about having disagreements with her husband

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Nigeria ranks third highest “Top” users on gay dating App Grindr

Comedian Cute Abiola allegedly engages social media influencer, Adeherself…

Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first Christmas with their…

Rare family photo of Tiwa Savage, ex-hubby Teebillz and their son Jamil in Dubai

Mr Eazi reveals he arrived late for first meeting with Femi Otedola as…

Hold tight to the ones you love – Mercy Johnson says as she shares loved up…

Did you give the chickens sleeping pills?’ – Reactions as Eniola Badmus shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More