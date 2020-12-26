Meet the Kosokos: Simi and Adekunle Gold celebrate first Christmas with their daughter (Photos)

Nigerian singers and songwriters, Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrated their first Christmas with their daughter, Adejare who was born this year, and the couple took to Instagram to share pictures they snapped with her.

The family rocked a similar pyjamas to celebrate the day.

Adekunle Gold wrote on the photo he shared:

“Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos.

#DejasFirstChristmas

#FirstChristmasAsSomeonesFather

#TheseGirlsGotHardGuyDoingAnco”

In the picture Simi shared on her Instagram handle, Adejare can be seen playing with her daddy’s head. Simi wrote on the photo: