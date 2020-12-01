Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught up in dating rumours

Popular music producer and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy has lamented over the rumours of his crush and artiste, Rihanna being caught up in a dating rumour.

According to the PEOPLE report, Rihanna is dating her longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky after months of romance rumors.

Don Jazzy in a statement stressed that none of his fans took time to check up on him despite the fact that many of them saw the reports.

He wrote,”Y’all have been seeing this rumor and nobody checked on me.”

— ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) December 1, 2020

It is no longer news that Don Jazzy has a big crush on Rihanna and there are numerous photoshop photo of them together.