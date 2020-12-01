TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

Nigerian Celebrity Couples Who Didn’t Like Each Other At…

Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught up in dating rumours

MusicSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular music producer and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy has lamented over the rumours of his crush and artiste, Rihanna being caught up in a dating rumour.

According to the PEOPLE report, Rihanna is dating her longtime friend, rapper A$AP Rocky after months of romance rumors.

READ ALSO

Check out how Don Jazzy intends to celebrate his 38th…

Dr Sid celebrates not smoking for 2 years

Don Jazzy in a statement stressed that none of his fans took time to check up on him despite the fact that many of them saw the reports.

See also: We aren’t paid well – Gideon Okeke speaks on the poor teatment of Nollywood actors

He wrote,”Y’all have been seeing this rumor and nobody checked on me.”

Nigerians react as Don Jazzy and Rihanna have a nice time in his bedroom (Photo)

It is no longer news that Don Jazzy has a big crush on Rihanna and there are numerous photoshop photo of them together.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nobody checked on me – Don Jazzy laments as his crush, Rihanna is caught…

Asisat Oshoala nominated for UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

We aren’t paid well – Gideon Okeke speaks on the poor teatment of…

‘How hatred and bullying on social media discourages me from posting my…

Mother of Jenifa’s Diary actress, ‘Adaku’ finds love again,…

Cheating scandal: Singer, 9ice’s wife, Sukanmi finally breaks silence

Nigerian man recounts how a lady he took out bought food of N4500 while his…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More