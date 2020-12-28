Music executive, Paul O begs Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their differences

Nigerian music executive, Paul O took to Instagram to beg sensational singers, Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid to settle their differences.

Recall that few hours ago, a messy fight between Burna Boy and Davido in Ghana was reported on social media.

According to @La Fille De Dieu on twitter, Angry Davido was said to be seen leaving a twist after a brawl with Burna Boy and his Men. He wrote; ”So my night ended early because Davido and Burna boy didn’t know how to act urrggg. Go and do your beef in Nigeria, not Ghana I beg”.

Reacting to this, PaulO wrote on Instagram

“Dear Sons,

African Giant, Baddest OBO, and biggest Star Boy. I love you guys, You all have made monumental strides to advance African culture around the world. Your music has helped to change the face of Afrobeats and turned it into one of the most popular music genres today. You all have worked so so so hard to achieve this status and we are proud of what you have contributed to music, as talented musicians, and most importantly as African men.

This year has taught us all valuable lessons about life, love, friendship ,work and passion. Let’s not forget the reason we all started.

2020 showed us pepper, but with love,determination and togetherness we are here today reflecting. Let it serve as a reminder of how temporary life is, how much more there is to achieve and how far you all have come.

Music unites people, heals the soul and makes us dance. We have you to thank for the endless vibes you have given us.

Please Afrobeat hero's , you all have super powers , use them to unlock greatness, set an example , lead the way.. Let's think about Our family our love ones for a minute .. if something goes Wrong???