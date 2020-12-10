TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp…

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry…

More troubles for Don Jazzy as Rihanna & ASAP Rocky are…

Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Ace Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa took to Instagram to announce that she has obtained a doctorate degree and is now a Doctor.

According to the actress who is also an academic staff at Olabisi Onabanjo University in the department of Performing arts, she just finished defending her PHD.

Sharing a photo of herself and her colleague in the movie industry, Sola Fosudo, the veteran wrote;

READ ALSO

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks…

‘Abuse is abuse whichever way, and it is wrong in all…

“Just finished defending my PhD. I just turned to Dr. Mrs Joke Muyiwa. Congratulations to me”

Fans, friends and colleagues of Joke Muyiwa in the movie industry have also taken to the comment section of the post to drop their congratulatory messages.

See some comments below;

@Seyi Edun wrote “Congratulations mummy”

@clarionchukwurah wrote “Congratulations to you my sister, so proud of you. You consistently travelled the entire nine yards”

@imekowiat wrote “As an ex-Osuites I am proud of you ma’am. Pray you will become the Dean of Faculty of Arts one day.”

@a1joda wrote “Congratulations ma .. extremely deserving. Honored to have been tutored by you. Greater things ahead.”

@biolabayo1 wrote “Congratulations mom! This is really huge. Eku orire ma.”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido breaks down as…

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy…

Lucy drops hints on what happens on BBNaija’s WhatsApp group

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

N50M worth of prizes up for grabs as Multichoice announces Nigerian Idol S6

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Bovi and Nancy Isime to host 2020 Headies Award; watch video of them on a boat…

The days of small beginnings: Adebayo Salami shares throwback picture with Jide…

Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

Tiwa Savage’s emotional song about Lekki Massacre at the MOBO awards gets…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More