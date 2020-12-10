Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa becomes a PHD holder

Ace Nollywood actress, Joke Muyiwa took to Instagram to announce that she has obtained a doctorate degree and is now a Doctor.

According to the actress who is also an academic staff at Olabisi Onabanjo University in the department of Performing arts, she just finished defending her PHD.

Sharing a photo of herself and her colleague in the movie industry, Sola Fosudo, the veteran wrote;

“Just finished defending my PhD. I just turned to Dr. Mrs Joke Muyiwa. Congratulations to me”

Fans, friends and colleagues of Joke Muyiwa in the movie industry have also taken to the comment section of the post to drop their congratulatory messages.

See some comments below;

@Seyi Edun wrote “Congratulations mummy”

@clarionchukwurah wrote “Congratulations to you my sister, so proud of you. You consistently travelled the entire nine yards”

@imekowiat wrote “As an ex-Osuites I am proud of you ma’am. Pray you will become the Dean of Faculty of Arts one day.”

@a1joda wrote “Congratulations ma .. extremely deserving. Honored to have been tutored by you. Greater things ahead.”

@biolabayo1 wrote “Congratulations mom! This is really huge. Eku orire ma.”