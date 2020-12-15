Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke popularly referred to as Sikiratu Sindodo took to Instagram to eulogize her only child, Naomi on her birthday.

According to Sindodo, her daughter has made her a proud mum because she grew into an amazing lady and she is her angel.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, the talented actress wrote;

“Hey Bestie..You have grown into such an amazing lady..You must have gotten that from me! Thank you for making it so easy to be proud of you. Happy birthday, my angel! My baddest”

Recall that the light skin lady beautiful, talented and creative actress is a single mother. Tayo gave birth to her daughter at the age of 21.

Few months ago, Naomi bagged a degree from Babcock University.