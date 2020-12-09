TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 |…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Tell me I am dreaming, what will I do without you? – Davido…

Saraki sends wife flowers to celebrate 29th wedding anniversary (Video)

LifestyleLove and Relationship
By OluA

Former Senate President and former Governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki has shown his romantic side as he sent his wife Toyin Saraki a bouquet to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to social media to celebrate their anniversary on Tuesday.

Mrs Saraki on receiving the gift appreciated her husband for the flowers in a tweet on Wednesday as she shared a video of it via her handle.

READ ALSO

Bisi Alimi and husband celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

See also: Mr Eazi reveals plan to sell shares on his songs to fans

“Thank you @bukolasaraki – and for these beautiful flowers, too!” she wrote.

Mr Saraki, 57, had in a tweet thanked his wife for 29 “extraordinary” years and their four children.

“Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children. I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together! Happy Anniversary!” he wrote.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

46-Year-Old American Woman Arrives Nigeria To Marry 23-Year-Old Kano Indigene…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

5 Davido’s Friends That Have Died Between 2017 and 2020 | He Was Accused…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Saraki sends wife flowers to celebrate 29th wedding anniversary (Video)

Mr Eazi reveals plan to sell shares on his songs to fans

Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don reveals desire to have a baby in 2021

Naira Marley, Rahama Sadau, Laycon, Hushpuppi others top Google searches in…

‘You have alot to change about your destiny’ – Actress, Eniola…

Singer, Yemi Alade stuns many after saying she is ready to marry any man who has…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More