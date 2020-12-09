Saraki sends wife flowers to celebrate 29th wedding anniversary (Video)

Former Senate President and former Governor of Kwara state, Bukola Saraki has shown his romantic side as he sent his wife Toyin Saraki a bouquet to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary.

The couple took to social media to celebrate their anniversary on Tuesday.

Mrs Saraki on receiving the gift appreciated her husband for the flowers in a tweet on Wednesday as she shared a video of it via her handle.

“Thank you @bukolasaraki – and for these beautiful flowers, too!” she wrote.

Mr Saraki, 57, had in a tweet thanked his wife for 29 “extraordinary” years and their four children.

“Thank you for 29 extraordinary years and 4 wonderful children. I hope that we get to celebrate countless more together! Happy Anniversary!” he wrote.