Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against boyfriend, Burna Boy (Video)

British rapper, Stefflon Don has finally reacted to cheating allegations meted at her boyfriend, Burna Boy by a Sierra Leonean 23-year-old lady 24hrs ago.

It’s been a crazy whirlwind since the strange lady identified as Jo Pearl took to social media to level cheating allegations against Nigerian singer, Burna Boy. According to the lady, she has been a secret girlfriend to the singer while he fronts his high profile relationship with British rapper, Stefflon Don

The 28-year-old rapper has however reacted to the revelations even though she is as confused as everyone else when the news broke.

READ ALSO: My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem – Regina Daniels

Stefflon Don commented under a blog saying: “What in the Nollywood is going on here mate?”

We would imagine Burna Boy’s heartthrob is as confused as his fans, taking a cue from her reaction. Finding out on the internet gives a level of disrespect to Stefflon Don and what she shared with Burna Boy and we hope this won’t be the end of another high profile relationship Nigerians deeply root for.