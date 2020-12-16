The money is too small – reactions as woman announces search for a surrogate who will give birth via CS for N1.2 million

Nigerians have taken to social media to react after a woman took to Twitter to announce she’s in search of a surrogate mum.

The Twitter user said the surrogate mum will be paid 1.2 million Naira for the embryo transfer, carrying the baby to term, and giving birth.

She specified that birth must be through CS.

Following the announcement, Twitter users reacted as they said the amount the surrogate mum will be paid is too small for what is required of her.

Some pointed out that the embryo transfer process is painful, tasking, and sometimes lengthy as they may have to try multiple times before success is recorded.

See some of the reactions below;