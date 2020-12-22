Why l didn’t have a close relationship with my son – Mr Eazi’s father speaks

Alexander Olukayode Ajibade, the father to Mr Eazi, has revealed why he didn’t have a father-son relationship with the singer.

He revealed the reason behind this was because he was serving in Sierra Leone as of the time he was born.

Ajibade, said to have retired from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) as a squadron leader, brought the revelation to light in a recent WhatsApp conversation with Mr Eazi.

The retired pilot explained that the development informed their inability to “blend” as the ‘Oh My Gawd’ the singer often saw him as an “intruder” at the time.

“I was in Sierra Leone when you were born. living in tent at Lungi Airport, 1990 to 1992. That was why we couldn’t blend (father/son relationship) until we moved out of PH. I was always/ intruder to you,” he wrote.

Mr Eazi, born Oluwatosin Ajibade, had shared the details on social media on Tuesday while reflecting on his recent trip to the west-African country.

The 29-year-old singer revealed that he was curious to ask his father considering he “felt a certain attachment upon landing” in Sierra Leone.

“I found out that at the time of my birth My Dad was Serving in This Great country. Little wonder I felt a certain attachment upon Landing. Big love to all the people of Sierre Leone and see you more often,” he wrote on Twitter.