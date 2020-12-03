‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained about how she is adding weight

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has replied a troll who complained about how much weight she has added.

According to the troll identified as @DaFamous8 , the 40 year old is now fat.

“Ma, you are fat oooo” @DaFamous8 tweeted.

Reacting to this, the mother of one wrote;

“I knowwww.. it’s because of lock down, you no like am?”

Some of Tiwa’s fans decided to take it upon themselves to defend her new body.

See some reactions below;

@SharonBello9 wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage Of course it had to be a man that commented this bullshit

@aminamosisah wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage You are being rude saying that…You don’t need to be harsh on a person just cos they are celebrity, celebrities are humans too.”

@BusayoSalami wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage I don’t normally do this, boss she isn’t fat is just got a perfect SHAPE n looks more prettier. I like am ooo”