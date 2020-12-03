TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships…

‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained about how she is adding weight

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Tiwa Savage

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has replied a troll who complained about how much weight she has added.

According to the troll identified as @DaFamous8 , the 40 year old is now fat.

“Ma, you are fat oooo” @DaFamous8 tweeted.

READ ALSO

Drama as Tiwa Savage blasts Journalist who called her a…

TIME Magazine picks CELIA by Tiwa Savage as one of their top…

Reacting to this, the mother of one wrote;

I knowwww..  it’s because of lock down, you no like am?”

Some of Tiwa’s fans decided to take it upon themselves to defend her new body.

See some reactions below;

@SharonBello9 wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage Of course it had to be a man that commented this bullshit

@aminamosisah wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage You are being rude saying that…You don’t need to be harsh on a person just cos they are celebrity, celebrities are humans too.”

@BusayoSalami wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage I don’t normally do this, boss she isn’t fat is just got a perfect SHAPE n looks more prettier. I like am ooo”

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained…

Nigerians react to Davido’s decision to be his Driver’s best man on…

I’ll embezzle money, legalize weed if I become President – Zlatan promises

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Adopt a Nigerian this December – N6 appeals to those overseas coming home for…

I’m done dating for love — Reality star, Princess declares, reveals what she is…

“I’m thick in the thighs and thin in the waist,” Nengi says, flaunts body…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More