‘You no like am?’ – Tiwa savage replies a troll who complained about how she is adding weight

Sensational singer, Tiwa Savage has replied a troll who complained about how much weight she has added.
According to the troll identified as @DaFamous8 , the 40 year old is now fat.
“Ma, you are fat oooo” @DaFamous8 tweeted.
Reacting to this, the mother of one wrote;
“I knowwww.. it’s because of lock down, you no like am?”
Some of Tiwa’s fans decided to take it upon themselves to defend her new body.
See some reactions below;
@SharonBello9 wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage Of course it had to be a man that commented this bullshit
@aminamosisah wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage You are being rude saying that…You don’t need to be harsh on a person just cos they are celebrity, celebrities are humans too.”
@BusayoSalami wrote “Replying to @DaFamous8 and @TiwaSavage I don’t normally do this, boss she isn’t fat is just got a perfect SHAPE n looks more prettier. I like am ooo”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES