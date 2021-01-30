Actress, Nkechi Blessing gets huge pre-birthday surprise in Dubai

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to share photos from the huge pre-birthday she got in Dubai.

Recall that the controversial actress left for Dubai with her sister and her personal photographer barely one week after she returned to Nigeria from America.

Captioning her post about her Dubai trip on Instagram, Nkechi wrote;

“I imagined it and I did it… Taking my personal photographer on a trip to Dubai was part of my 2021 To-do list .. and I am glad I did and not just him the sister also got a Dubai trip… So Dubai be nice to us… Cc”

According to Nkechi, she is getting lots of birthday gifts already and her birthday is still in 2 weeks time.

Sharing the photos from the surprise she got, the 32-year-old wrote;

“I am getting plenty happy birthday already … my birthday is still Feb 14th guys… @dubaigiftboxes only gave me in advance surprise … I appreciate you all”

See the photos below;