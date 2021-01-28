Nkechi Blessing takes sister, and her personal photographer on an all expense paid trip to Dubai

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing took to Instagram to disclose that she took her sister and her personal photographer on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

According to Nkechi, it is on her to-do list for the year 2021 to take them on a vacation to Dubai and she is glad she is able to do just that.

Sharing photos with her sister and photographer, the 32-year-old wrote;

“I imagined it and I did it… Taking my personal photographer on a trip to Dubai was part of my 2021 To-do list .. and I am glad I did and not just him the sister also got a Dubai trip… So Dubai be nice to us… Cc”

Some of Nkechi’s fans have however taken to her comment section to shower praises on her. See some of their comments below;

@quinsinnovative wrote “You’re full of love and empathy”

@o_l_u_b_u_k_i wrote “So kindhearted and humble”

@omeno_janet wrote “Awnnn.. This is so beautiful. God will keep blessing you”

@johnz_omogiate wrote “You are wonderful”

@princesstonia25 wrote “U’re the BEST”