Actress, Oyebade Adebimpe Opens Up On Her Love Life With Lateef Adedimeji

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Adebimpe Oyebade, has given her fans some insight into her love life with her lover and fellow actor  Lateef Adedimeji.

She noted some challenges she faces as an actress with her fans knowing about her lover has put her under the radar for more questioning from fans about the fact that she is really married to him or they are just together.

She was engaged in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, where she talked about the woes of her relationship with her lover.

In her words : “People want to know my relationship status but the only thing I have to say is that wedding, pregnancy or anything good cannot be hidden forever. One way or the other, people would find out. I don’t like to be pressurised, even though I feel like doing it. When people talk to me, the first thing they ask is if I am married to Lateef Adedimeji. I do not deny that fact that he is very important to me and also the closest person to me. But at every point, people want to know what is happening between us. I am not tired of that actually because I know that I would still get lots of it,”

