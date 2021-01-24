Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Another Nollywood actor identified as Dan Nkolagu has been reported dead.

According to online reports, the veteran actor/ broadcaster who was a native of Ebe in Udi LGA of Enugu state died on Friday, 22nd of January 2020.

The veteran’s family members took to Facebook to make an official announcement about his death.

For those who do not know, Mr Dan Nkoloagu was a broadcaster with Eastern Radio Nigeria and was a Studio Manager before his retirement. His family member Obiora Oboli announced his death on his Facebook account.

During his time as a broadcaster, he started a community radio service in different towns in Enugu and environs where he showcased the traditions and culture of the towns he visited. The programme was aired on radio weekly. One of the high points of the programme was the folklore section that featured a storyteller Mr Mbeze also from his village Ebe in Udi LGA.

The programme transcended to various community programmes like UDI Nde, Nkanu Ogbuzulu Ogbuzulu, Nsukka Ala etc. He later joined Nollywood and one of his popular movies is Mazi Egwu, a movie that featured Nkem Owo (Osuofia).

Via Instagram
