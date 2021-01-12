Barely a few days after he returned to Instagram, Tunde Ednut reveals he has already blocked some people

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide
Tunde Ednut

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut is back on Instagram and he has revealed that barely a few days after returning to the app, he has blocked some people.

In a long post he released on Tuesday, Ednut prayed that God gives him the grace to forgive and forget.

“But I’m very petty sha. Jesus! As soon as I signed up for this new page, I first went to block some people first before I even announced that I am back.

Why am I like this?

“This new page fa, I don block people already.

“Lord, please change me so I can at least forgive and forget. Na wa o!

“Short people are wicked.”

