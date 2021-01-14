BBNaija Cindy narrowly escapes death on her 25th birthday

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Cindy Okafor has narrowly escaped from the cold hands of death after she got involved in a ghastly motor accident on her 25th birthday.

Taking to Instagram to share the sad news, Cindy disclosed that although she suffered a few bruises, she and everyone in the car are safe and fine.

Sharing horrifying photos from the accident scene, the reality star wrote;

“My 25th can never be the end of me.. I’m fine and safe, including the people with me in the car…A few bruises but nothing major, God I thank you”

See photos below;

Recall that recently, another BBNaija ex-housemate, Alex also got involved in a motor accident. Taking to her Instastory to make this known, Alex wrote;

“Car accident in January? Wawu… The devil must be really trying me… We thank God for life”

Via Instagram
