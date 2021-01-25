BBNaija Dorathy dragged on social media over inability to loose weight despite advertising slimming products

Big Brother Naija season 5 first runner up, Dorathy Bachor has been dragged on social media over her inability to loose weight despite advertising slimming products.

According to some social media users, the reality star has not been able to loose weight ever since she became brand ambassadors to some weightloss companies.

This comes after a video of the 25 year old wearing a bikini surfaced on the photo sharing app.

Reacting to this, some Nigerians condemned the use of waist trainers and also slimming products because it obviously has not worked for their ambassador, Dorathy.

Read some of their comments below;

@juliet_mkpurumma wrote “But y still advertising d mapia tea stuff its means it does not tnk God I no waste my money in buying seriously all dis stuff na wash wash”

@rosomary22 wrote “All These Waist Trainer No They Work”

@ijeomalovelyn7 wrote “Mapia tea is working for Regina Daniel only why….. please Dora try n watch what you eat….u look good”

@queen_ese1 wrote “Belle thought mapia tea works”

@ekeh_pompey wrote “Belle just too much”

@god_fearer21747 wrote “What is the effect of the waist trainers?”

@lindaenoma wrote “Waist trainer nor dey work, it’s a scam oh”

@yanta_my_water wrote “It’s the mapia tummy for me”

@javena_green wrote “So you want to tell me that the waist trainer isn’t working for her , all the lie tho “

@iamdrdarl wrote “She don tire for waist trainer”