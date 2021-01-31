BBNaija Kiddwaya gifts a fan N50,000 only, Nigerians react

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Kiddwaya has gifted a loyal fan on Twitter a sum of N50,000.

This comes after the 27-year-old  was impressed with the commitment the fan put in her business by running an advert on the platform.

According to the billionaire’s son, he loves to see people hustling and working hard for themselves, hence the reason why he decided to give the fan the token to support the business

“I love your hustle madam. Keep being you and never give up! I know 50k is not life-changing but I’m willing to make a small donation to support your business. See you at the top Winking face (DM ur acc)” Kidd wrote

See some reactions that Kidd’s kind gesture earned him ;

@onyia_obianuju wrote “@RealKiddWaya Nawa you are very stingy which one is 50k. upon all the money you they claim say you get. @nengiofficial gave lucy six-digit and she didn’t make noise you claiming you own earth they give person 50k”

@Rickyblaze0 wrote “@RealKiddWaya Wow! You really are a generous man… Thanks for encouraging her hustle. I am all the more motivated to be more committed to mine.”

@MJSoftbones22 wrote “@RealKiddWaya This is the kindest thing you’ve done Kidd. May God use that 50k to open greater doors for her. She adopted you first. Thanks for this! It’s a thing of joy to the whole wayademgeng family. We are proud of you.”

@Snowboy66178824 wrote “@RealKiddWaya, At times, our own life goes out and is rekindled by a spark from another person. Each of us has cause to think with deep gratitude of those who have lighted the flame with us…Kidd u just lighted the flame for this person. may God reward u for ur kind heart

@RichieOPhoto wrote “A whole @RealKiddWaya cannot give 500k to the poor lady. How much is 50k, I spend that every week”

@cymerkib wrote “Ooh my! Kidd is such a darling, a fav with a Very Big Heart.. May God exalt you higher n higher, may He increase your earnings n expand your pockets. Rem God loves a cheerful giver, Kidd you are an example of one. May our Mighty God never seize blessing you in all that u undertake”

@EbbyPrincez wrote “@RealKiddWaya God bless your humble soul more and more Kid dear”

Via Twitter
