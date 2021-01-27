BBNaija Laycon set to begin reality show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Laycon

Most loved housemates in the history of Big Brother Naija, Lekan Agbeleshe is set to begin his own reality show.

The show which is titled ‘I am Laycon” is set to commence on show max in February 2021.

In the snippet that surfaced on social media, the reality show is going to be about the 27-year-old’s lifestyle, career, fame and his relationship with ex-housemates outside the show.

Some lockdown housemates like Vee, Lilo were also spotted on camera for the reality show.

Watch the snippet below;

Recall that BBNaija winner season 4 winner, Mercy also had her own show titled Mercy and Ike reality TV. The show follows the love life of Mercy Eke, and Ike Onyema, her fellow housemate, who began a relationship during their time at the Big Brother house.

Via Instagram
