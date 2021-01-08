BBNaija Tacha and OAP Shade Ladipo drag each other through the mud on social media (details)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates Tacha and popular OAP, Shade Lapido has dragged each other through the muds on social media.

The conflict started after Shade mocked the reality star for celebrating after Nicki Minaj followed her on Instagram.

Shade wrote;

‘Elon Musk is the richest man in the world and went back to work… Your Fave us shooting video and crying because of Nikki Minaj following… Choose your faves carefully.. #NoShade’ Shade wrote

Tacha who did not find the shading funny decided to reply the OAP in a nasty way.

According to Tacha, Shade Ladipo should respect herself and act her age.

In her words;

“Shade Abi Spade… I thought we dropped this witchcraft behaviour in 2020.. cos I don’t get the point of this bitter outburst really… Why are you pained about my happiness?? Mbok please act your ager… This is 2021”