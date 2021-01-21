BBNaija’s Bisola Aiyeola slays in beautiful dress to mark 35th (photos)

Former BBNaija housemate and Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola has taken to her social media account to celebrate her birthday as she expressed gratitude to God for another year.

Bisola, who is a single mom of one clocked 35 on Thursday, January 21, and she shared some lovely photos on her official Instagram page to celebrate with friends and fans.

The photos showed the reality star dressed in a beautiful red gown with a touch of white lace. Bisola’s wig was styled to fall on her shoulders as she posed for the camera.

Her colleagues and fans have taken to the comment section to celebrate with her.