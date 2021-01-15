TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija’s Leo recounts how his principal got sacked on the day he was meant to expel him from school

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Leo Dasilva has given an account of how he almost got expelled in school but escaped it by a close call.

According to the BBNaija ex-contestant, back when he was in high school, he snuck out to attend a party, and even though he successfully snuck back in, his name not being on the attendance list gave him away.

He was then taken to the principal who drafted an expulsion letter.

READ ALSO:  He is ageless – Actress, Nkechi Blessing gushes over Ramsey Nouah as they link up in America

According to Leo, the school principal was supposed to announce his expulsion from school the next Monday morning but as fate would have it, the Principal got sacked instead, and it was allegedly due to embezzlement.

The fashion entrepreneur said he did not get expelled again.

In his words;

”I left school to attend party, successfully snuck back into hostel but attendance casted me.

”Was taken to Principal, Principal typed expulsion letter to be announced on Monday.

