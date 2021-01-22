BBNaija’s Mercy Eke speaks out after being scammed (Video)

2019 BBNaija winner now reality TV star, Mercy Eke has taken to social media to reveal she was recently a victim of scammers.

Mercy Eke in her statement via a video she made on Instagram warned fans to be careful as she claimed that she was scammed by someone, who posed as a bank employee.

She revealed that she was tricked into giving away her personal information to the imposter and money was taken out of her bank account.

Mercy also advised fans to visit their banks to rectify any issues they have instead of responding to any strange number claiming to be from the bank.

Watch the video below;