Bobrisky claims he can’t wait to spend “N532Million” on his 30th birthday

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed he can’t wait for his 30th birthday as he claimed he would spend a whooping sum of N532million on three gifts for himself.

The crossdresser made this known in a recent post on Instagram, where he listed the cost price of the birthday gifts he’s planning to gift himself as he clocks 30 in a few months time.

According to Bobrisky, the first gift costs N350million, the second gift costs N170million while the third gift costs N12million.

“Can’t wait to clock 30yrs this year. I’m buying myself three most expensive gift. First gift cost N350million, second gift cost 170million, third gift cost 12million”, Bobrisky revealed.

See his post below;