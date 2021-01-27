“Covid 19 is from hell” – BBNaija Cee-c says as she tests positive

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
Cee-c

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-c has disclosed how that she tested positive to the deadly coronavirus disease.

According to the 27-year-old, the disease is from hell and it dealt with her seriously. Taking to her official Instagram page to make this revelation, the reality star wrote;

“Covid-19 did a real number on me this January but I wasn’t raised to fold under pressure,I was taught to apply it!  On a more serious note, that virus is definitely from hell.”

See how Cee-c’s fans on Instagram reacted to this;

@ngambomutoshi wrote “Glad to know that you are now fine”

@grachi__mfon_e wrote “Coming from you I now truly believe that the virus is real”

@dearestj21 wrote “Nwaoma. Thank God for Strength & Grace”

@marydcollections wrote “Thank God for life,u are so Strong baby”

@seddiesnowz wrote “Awwwww my sugar baby.. I’m glad you’re fine now, no wonder we missed you on here! Covid got nothing on you girl”

Via Instagram
