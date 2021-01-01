D’banj welcomes a baby girl with his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Nigerian entertainer, Dapo Daniel Oyebanjo better known as D’banj on the 1st of January 2021 welcomed a baby girl barely 2 years after the birth of their son with his wife.

The joyous father took to his Instagram page to share the good news.

See below;

As I Hold My Daughter, My Own babylet In my Arms On This Day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

And to my Beautiful Wife lineo , I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us.

You are wonderful love and a Rare Gem � I’m grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with.

I love you.Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE �������� Zane your Little sister is here!

