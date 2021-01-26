TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun

News
By San

A police officer attached to the Osun State Police Command, Corporal Fawale Rauf, has been beaten to death by officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) in the state.

According to Tribune, the deceased served at the Dada Estate Police Station, Osogbo.

He was said to have quarreled with some DSS officials who on Thursday invited him to a joint where he was beaten to a coma before being hospitalised at the Osun State Teaching Hospital, Osogbo for medical attention.

READ ALSO

Woman Stabs Husband Over Photos of Him with Another Woman…

Black Saturday: Truck kills eight persons including students…

It was learnt that, during the beating, objects like rods and sticks were used on him by the beaters who left him unattended after the beating.

However, informed sources hinted that the police officer gave up the ghost on Sunday afternoon at the hospital where he was being treated.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the story but declined further comments on the matter.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Woman Stabs Husband Over Photos of Him with Another Woman – It’s…

DSS Officials Beat Policeman To Death In Osun

Don’t think of marriage unless you have at least N1 million – Joro…

“I would ‘ve been a trader or business owner if not for music” – DJ Cuppy…

‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Actress Etinosa shares photos from daughter’s naming ceremony

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More