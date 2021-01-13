Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem as they Vacation in Dubai

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, is currently on a family vacation in Dubai with her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello alias JJC Skillz, and their twins.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the award-winning actress shared lovely photos and short video clips of the Bellos on their flight to Dubai.

On arriving at the airport in Dubai, the movie star also shared a video enlightening her followers and fans on the essence of adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

While enjoying a quality time with her family, Funke shared a lovely video of one of her twins dancing to the popular askamaya Anthem off her blockbuster movie, Omo Ghetto