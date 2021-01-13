Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem as they Vacation in Dubai
Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, is currently on a family vacation in Dubai with her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello alias JJC Skillz, and their twins.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the award-winning actress shared lovely photos and short video clips of the Bellos on their flight to Dubai.
On arriving at the airport in Dubai, the movie star also shared a video enlightening her followers and fans on the essence of adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
READ ALSO: Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for her birthday (Video)
While enjoying a quality time with her family, Funke shared a lovely video of one of her twins dancing to the popular askamaya Anthem off her blockbuster movie, Omo Ghetto
Funke Akindele having fun with her twins in Dubai pic.twitter.com/qe05aszOJR
— MaDailyGist (@MaDailyGistNG) January 12, 2021
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES