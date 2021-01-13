TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child…

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ –…

Muslims Call Out Ahmed Musa For Posting Photo Of His Wife Kissing…

”The allegations are coming because I requested for DNA…

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem as they Vacation in Dubai

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello, is currently on a family vacation in Dubai with her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello alias JJC Skillz, and their twins.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the award-winning actress shared lovely photos and short video clips of the Bellos on their flight to Dubai.

Funke Akindele and her husband with their twins
READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a…

I’m joining the closed legs association- Toke Makinwa reacts…

On arriving at the airport in Dubai, the movie star also shared a video enlightening her followers and fans on the essence of adhering to COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

READ ALSO: Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for her birthday (Video)

While enjoying a quality time with her family, Funke shared a lovely video of one of her twins dancing to the popular askamaya Anthem off her blockbuster movie, Omo Ghetto

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nengi breaks silence on being removed as the face of girl child in Bayelsa State

‘Your backside is just big for nothing’ – Fans mock Nengi over…

Nollywood mourns again as fast rising actor, David Mela dies

Wetin happen – Teni responds as Stingy Women Association of Nigeria SWAN…

Mr Eazi, Praiz, DJ Neptune and others join Stingy Men Association of Nigeria…

Nigerian man abroad caught on tape telling herbalist to make woman, her children…

‘You are fond of driving and making calls’ – Troll blames…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Funke Akindele shares Video of her twins dancing and singing the #askamayaanthem…

Nigerians react as Regina Daniels gifts her mother a N15million Prado Jeep for…

Seun Kuti appoints D’Banj as President of ‘Cheerful Givers…

Adekunle Gold recounts how he met Simi as they shower encomium on each other to…

The story behind the ”Stingy Men Association of Nigeria”

Lady sparks reaction after sharing a photo taken with her mother 10 years ago

Regina Daniels mum sheds tears of joy as she receives Prado SUV as birthday…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More