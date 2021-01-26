TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on…

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe…

Passengers reportedly kidnapped on Lagos-Benin-Ore road (Video)

I’m a yahoo boy and i’m proud of it – Man boasts of his…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s video shoot for an upcoming single (Video)

Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has taken to social media to hail DMW boss, Davido as he joined her for a video shoot in a grand style.

Davido seems to be getting more feature alongside A-list artistes as well as upcoming artistes lately.

In a latest report, Davido surprised Teni Makanaki some hours ago as he stormed the scene being used for a video shoot by the singer.

READ ALSO

‘Do not judge people by what you heard about…

Davido’s Jowo music visuals featuring Nengi and RMD hit 10M…

Teni in a statement said; “Davido came to my shoot, stayed 8hours did everything we wanted and more Davido, thank you thank you WE HAVE A HIT ON THE WAY!!!”

Both singers look excited to see themselves and Teni who couldn’t hide her excitement noted that Davido’s arrival made everywhere go into a frenzied mood.

Watch video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You offered me N1m every month to keep my mouth shut but I refused –…

Nigerian man narrates how he married his biological daughter & had two kids…

Dangote sues American mistress for exposing his buttocks on social media

Lady Spotted Inside Church Pushing Up Her Gown To Show Off Her Thighs As Pastor…

You look good together – Nigerians react as new photos of Patoranking and…

Another Nollywood actor, Dan Nkolagu is dead

Actress, Kemi Afolabi joins the league of Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe as she becomes…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Don’t think of marriage unless you have at least N1 million – Joro…

“I would ‘ve been a trader or business owner if not for music” – DJ Cuppy…

‘I would rather be a nun than be a lesbian’ – BBNaija’s…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Actress Etinosa shares photos from daughter’s naming ceremony

Alleged sex sandal: IGP didn’t order probe on me – Apostle Suleman reacts

It’s been 10 beautiful years – Ned Nwoko celebrates his Moroccan’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More