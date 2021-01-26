He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s video shoot for an upcoming single (Video)

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Teni Apata has taken to social media to hail DMW boss, Davido as he joined her for a video shoot in a grand style.

Davido seems to be getting more feature alongside A-list artistes as well as upcoming artistes lately.

In a latest report, Davido surprised Teni Makanaki some hours ago as he stormed the scene being used for a video shoot by the singer.

Teni in a statement said; “Davido came to my shoot, stayed 8hours did everything we wanted and more Davido, thank you thank you WE HAVE A HIT ON THE WAY!!!”

Both singers look excited to see themselves and Teni who couldn’t hide her excitement noted that Davido’s arrival made everywhere go into a frenzied mood.

Watch video below;