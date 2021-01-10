TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live…

“I’m not a side chick, he’s not married”…

Husband surprises wife with Timi Dakolo house appearance on their wedding day

Entertainment
By Olumide

A man identified as Nwanchukwu Eke recently surprised his wife, Ogechi with an appearance from popular talented singer, Timi Dakolo at their house on the day of their wedding.

According to the report, the wife had wanted Timi Dakolo to perform at their wedding reception but the artiste busy schedule didn’t make it happen.

READ ALSO

Chimamanda Adichie speaks on why she stopped attending…

Nigerians and Ghanaians lock horns over Meek Mill as he…

Well, there is no time that is too late as Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram handle to share the romantic and emotional moment.

See also: Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other (Video)

He captioned the video;

So I got a call for a wedding in abuja for a lady that just wanted me as her only wedding gift. Unfortunately I had committed to some other gig and the husband and other people kept calling . At some point, we had to come to an agreement, because they refuse to give up. I mean the calls kept coming with the line have you changed your mind ?. So we had to come up with a plan. Let’s wake her up and make her wish come true.Thanks to her colleagues (Planning committee ). Happy married life to OGECHI AND NWACHUKWU EKE.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ – Bobrisky laments…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

OAP, Toke Makinwa complains bitterly about her family Whatsapp group, See why

Nkechi Blessing, Iyabo Ojo, others jump for joy as Tunde ednut makes a grand…

Jubilation as Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu opens a big cosmetics store in…

Husband surprises wife with Timi Dakolo house appearance on their wedding day

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

American Billionaire, Elon Musk reacts as Erigga asks fans to choose between…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More