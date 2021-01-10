Husband surprises wife with Timi Dakolo house appearance on their wedding day

A man identified as Nwanchukwu Eke recently surprised his wife, Ogechi with an appearance from popular talented singer, Timi Dakolo at their house on the day of their wedding.
According to the report, the wife had wanted Timi Dakolo to perform at their wedding reception but the artiste busy schedule didn’t make it happen.
Well, there is no time that is too late as Timi Dakolo took to his Instagram handle to share the romantic and emotional moment.
He captioned the video;
So I got a call for a wedding in abuja for a lady that just wanted me as her only wedding gift. Unfortunately I had committed to some other gig and the husband and other people kept calling . At some point, we had to come to an agreement, because they refuse to give up. I mean the calls kept coming with the line have you changed your mind ?. So we had to come up with a plan. Let’s wake her up and make her wish come true.Thanks to her colleagues (Planning committee ). Happy married life to OGECHI AND NWACHUKWU EKE.
