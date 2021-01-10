TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’…

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after…

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes…

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ –…

Actress, Linda Ejiofor pens down tribute to her 6 months old son

“I’m not a side chick, he’s not married”…

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other (Video)

Social Media drama
By San

An unusual marriage has been reported by different accounts in social media.

According to twitter user, Nelson Obidon, a man in his village got married to a set of twins on the same day because they can’t live without each other.

READ ALSO

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love…

2020 was for Ned Nwoko, 2021 is for Dangote –…

The man shared photos to backup his claims and it reveals one of the lady is heavily pregnant while the other doesn’t appear to be. The two brides and groom were happy amidst the pageantry on their big day.

See Also: Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see ; Lady shades Chioma

Another video shared by Nelson shows the groom spraying wads of cash on his brides as they dance.

See photos and video of the unconventional ceremony below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Veteran actor Jim Lawson Maduike is dead!

Nigerians advise Toyin Abraham not to do DNA for her son, Ire

Sister of late Nollywood star Orisabunmi dies, days after brother’s death

Simi warns parents, threatens children who will be attending the same school…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

‘God made a mistake creating me a man’ – Bobrisky laments…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other…

Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see – Lady…

American Billionaire, Elon Musk reacts as Erigga asks fans to choose between…

Lady narrates how a man who invited her on a date paid for only himself because…

“I love yahoo boys because they know how to spend” – Actress,…

Rudeboy infected me with COVID-19 – Jude Okoye reveals

Wife of billionaire lotto businessman, Kessington Adebutu is dead

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More