Man reportedly marries twin sisters because one can’t live without the other (Video)

An unusual marriage has been reported by different accounts in social media.

According to twitter user, Nelson Obidon, a man in his village got married to a set of twins on the same day because they can’t live without each other.

The man shared photos to backup his claims and it reveals one of the lady is heavily pregnant while the other doesn’t appear to be. The two brides and groom were happy amidst the pageantry on their big day.

See Also: Camry wey we see, better pass ‘Assurance Porsche’ wey we nor see ; Lady shades Chioma

Another video shared by Nelson shows the groom spraying wads of cash on his brides as they dance.

See photos and video of the unconventional ceremony below: