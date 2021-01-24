‘I want to spoil someone’s son this valentine’ – Bobrisky says as he begins his search for a partner

Nigerian crossdresser and self-acclaimed male barbie doll, Bobrisky has announced his search for a partner to spend Valentine’s day with him

According to the 28-year-old, he wants to spoil someone’s son for valentine by taking him on a 3 days vacation in a private jet. Bobrisky added that he will be gifting the lucky person an expensive Rolex watch too.

Taking to Instagram to make this announcement, Bobrisky wrote;

“I want to spoil someone’s son on the 14th of February, we do private jet to another country to spend just three night at the most expensive hotel in that country. Buy you a Rolex.”

See how some social media users have reacted to Bobrisky’s search for a Valentine partner;

@kenniey_az wrote “He should spoil himself Nah…shebi he’s also someone’s son”

@dorcas_the_greatest wrote “The person anus go hear am”

@onosvikky wrote “I cover my yansh with the blood of Jesus”