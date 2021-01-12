I’m joining the closed legs association- Toke Makinwa reacts to Stingy men association

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has countered the association of Sting Man on twitter.
Reacting to how almost all the Nigerian male celebrities are joining the Stingy Men Association, the Nigerian radio personality, who is known for hosting The Morning Drive on Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments, asked where she can also sign up for Close Legs Association.
Taking to her official verified Twitter handle, Toke Makinwa wrote;
“This stingy men association na wa ooo… Abeg where can I sign up for Close legs association #Wemoveeee”
A follower took to the comment section of the post and said the 36 years old media personality claiming to join Close Legs Association as a response to Stingy Men Association perpetuates the saying money for hand back for ground.
