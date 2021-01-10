OAP, Toke Makinwa complains bitterly about her family Whatsapp group, See why

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
toke-makinwa

Sensational Nigerian OAP, Toke Makinwa took to Twitter to complain bitterly about her family Whatsapp group.

According to Toke, her family Whatsapp groups are the worst because they talk too much on the group chat. The 35-year-old added that the only reason she has not left the group chats is that she does not want to be perceived as being proud.

“Family WhatsApp groups are the worst…. especially extended family ones, how did I get here??? If I leave they’ll think I’m priding but dammmmmnnnnnn these people talk too much!” she tweeted.

A few minutes after her tweet went viral, the media personality tweeted;

“Ahhhh, bloggers, it’s not fair o, you guys want me to be the topic in the family WhatsApp group… ahhhh this is unfair”

See how some social media users reacted to Toke’s tweets;

@MusaRandil wrote “It’s frustrating Atimes but u just mute and ignore”

@Ndeen9ty wrote “Abi oo, why not exit the group instead of coming on here to announce it ?”

@emmanuel_mebude wrote “Leave or don’t leave, you are priding. You are always riding, Toke.”

Via Twitter
